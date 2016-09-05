ABUJA CITY BASKETBALL LEAGUE (ACBL): NSCDC DEFENDERS RETAIN THE TITLE IN A COLOURFUL FINAL

ABUJA CITY BASKETBALL LEAGUE (ACBL): NSCDC DEFENDERS RETAIN THE TITLE IN A COLOURFUL FINALNews Update, Sports September 5, 2016 No Comments
The third season of the Abuja City Basketball League which started on the 28th day of May, 2016 came to an end on 3rd September, 2016 with the defending champions NSCDC Defenders retaining the championship after defeating the Abuja All Stars in a fierce battle by 72-52 points.
The Third place of the League was keenly contested between the FCT Hard Rockers and the Suleja Hornets with the Hard Rockers taking the day by 81-65 points.
It was a colourful and powerful event with a lot of important dignitaries from the Basketball community and the corporate world. In attendance, were notable personalities like the Representative of the NBBF, President FIBA Africa Zone 3 Col. Sam Ahmedu, C. P. Moses Jituboh, and Chairman Nigeria Police Basketball Association. Also in attendance was a five man delegation from the Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) who attended the finals to represent their Managing Director.
Speaking with the Project Coordinator of the league Mr. Fanen Iornem, he explained that the aim floating the league is to create an atmosphere for youths to compete, socialize, and promote peace and national unity. He also explained that the league serves a means of curbing social vices such as crime, drug abuse, cultism, and alcohol abuse as sports is one avenue which instills discipline in an individual. Over 320 players participated in the 2016 season.
Furthermore, Mr. Fanen stated that with the support from Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) Nigeria, the final of the Abuja City Basketball League was possible. “It is because of great gestures like this that sports can stand in Nigeria, gestures from corporate sponsors like RCC Nigeria, we believe the company will do more next season and I want to use this opportunity to call on more organizations to partner with us.”
On behalf of the Management of the Abuja City Basketball League, he appreciated every team and everyone who came to grace to occasion and who are part of sports development and promised a more interesting experience in 2017.
