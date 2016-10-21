PROFESSOR DR. DAVID IORNEM LEADS TEAM TO TEACH ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND LEADERSHIP IN DUBAI

Commonwealth University Project Director, Senator Prof David Iornem is leading a team of experts to teach business success and leadership in Dubai from October 26 – 27, 2016.

Other members of the 3-Man Task Force are Professor Michael Addison from London and Professor Zacharys Gundu of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The Dubai Programme entitled Business and Success Factors for Managers, Leaders and Professionals is being organized by the London Graduate School in collaboration with the Commonwealth University (London Centre).

Professor Michael Addison is billed to speak on Leadership Pitfalls and how to get out while Professor Zach Gundu will address Diversity Issues in organizations. Prof Gundu will also speak on cultural factors affecting succession planning in family enterprises.

Leader of the Dubai mission, Professor David Iornem will address Visioning in Business, the Power of Teamwork and Causes of Business Failures.

Participants on the Dubai Programme have been enlisted from many countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Iran, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Nigeria.

In a related development, the London Graduate School is partnering with St. Clements University (Turks and Caicos) and the Commonwealth University to mount another Management and Leadership Seminar at Singapore from November 3 – 5, 2016. Speakers at the Seminar include Professor David Le Cornu, Joanna Barclay, Ivan Phua, Jasmine Liew and Kennedy Iornem.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Iornem, Ph.D, M.Sc., DMS, Dip.M., B.Sc., FIMC, FNIM, M.CAM, M.eCom., MBA in eCom., FCIM, MSPMC, D.Litt., FNIMN, CMC, frpa, is a management consultant, university teacher and author of international standing whose works have appeared in Management in Nigeria, the authoritative Journal of the Nigeria institute of management (Chartered). He co-authored a book on management consulting published in London by Kogan Page on behalf of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI). His other published works are in marketing, political campaigns, advertising, budgeting and management.

Prof. David Iornem founded the New Idea Management Consultants in 1981 of which he is the Chief Executive. He is the Honorary Director General of the Institute of Management Consultants (lMC). He maintains active interest in developing future managers through the support, at different times, of MBA and other post-graduate business programmes of Bayero University Business School, Kano and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he has served as associate faculty in the past. David Iornem serves as Academic Adviser and Vice-President of the St Clements Swiss Private University www.stclements.edu. He currently champions executive education of managers and leaders through short executive training courses of the London Graduate School www.LondonGS.co.uk and the Commonwealth University www.cub-edu.com, as well as MBA programmes of some distance learning institutions including the Business University of Costa Rica (www.unem.edu.pl) of which he is a member of their International Faculty and Professor of Management Sciences.

His past career and civic appointments include service with Unilever Nigeria PLC and the Nigerian Breweries PLC as Sales Manager, Centre for Management Development as Consultant, a stint with Lipton of Nigeria as Regional Sales Manager, elected member of the 1988/89 Constituent Assembly, an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party, Director: Benue Investment Company Ltd, Member: Benue State Scholarships Board, Council Member of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Senior Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Marketing, Purchasing and Supply at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Nigeria, Adjunct Professor of the Union Graduate School, Union University, Cincinnati, President and Chairman of the Board of Management of the Kaduna YMCA, among others.

Professor David lornem’s current consultancy engagements and research interests include small business, women entrepreneurship, management consultancy, digital marketing, quality management systems and distance learning education. He won US President’s Council award in 2016 in the Gold category – The Lifetime Achievement Award.

-Also available at https://commonwealthuniversityblog.com/2016/10/21/professor-dr-david-iornem-leads-team-to-teach-entrepreneurship-and-leadership-in-dubai/