Abuja City Basketball League (ACBL) Season 4 To Tip Off In March

The much anticipated season 4 of the Abuja City Basketball League (ACBL) is right around the corner; information coming from the management board of the ACBL indicates that the 2017 season will tip off in March. The ACBL began 3 years ago and the league have recorded tremendous success since its inception. The ACBL has grown along the years and has help improve the game of basketball in Nigeria and has bettered the basketball culture.

Winners and participating teams of previous editions have gone on to win National championships in Nigeria. Winners of the maiden edition FCT Hard Rockers were champions of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) National Men’s Division One championship 2014, in 2015 the third placed team (All-Stars Basketball Academy) emerged champions of the NBBF National Division Men’s Division 2 League and in 2016 NSCDC Defenders who were champions of the 2016 ACBL season became champions of the Savannah Conference of the NBBF National Men’s Division One League.

Players from the ACBL have gone on to play in higher leagues, and schools in Europe, the United States of America and other parts of the world.

Here’s an official release from the ACBL Management Board:

We welcome all teams who are willing to participate in the 2017 League season of the Abuja City Basketball League (ACBL). The season will run from March 25 – August 26, 2017. Games will be played at the National Stadium Package B, Abuja.

The purpose of the league is to create a platform for players to express themselves, for coaches to improve on their experience, to groom officials (Referees, statisticians, scorers etc).

The league is designed to boost the entertainment and business potentials of basketball and also to boost sports tourism and connect brands in the city of Abuja and Nigeria as a whole. The ACBL stands to help promote national unity, to keep young players off the street and off social vices.

All coaches, team managers, teams and players must be duly registered before the start of the 2017 ACBL League season.

The ACBL can accommodate 12 teams and might add 2 more slots if need be. Entry into the league is based on first come first serve basis. Any team who pays in full the registration fees is guaranteed a slot in the League. The League requires that all teams follow the Bylaws set forth.

Coaches and team managers must present a roster of their respective teams.

Registration Fee per team is twenty thousand naira (N20,000) only.

The 2017 League season promises to be one of a kind, it will be exciting.

We also want to use this opportunity to call on corporate organizations to partner with the Abuja City Basketball League (ACBL) to gain brand exposure, and also fulfill their corporate social responsibilities and more.

If interested or if you have questions contact us on this numbers +2347034643842 and or send us an email: 9jahoops@gmail.com, and info@2feetafrica.com

FANEN IORNEM

Project Coordinator

Abuja City Basketball league (ACBL)