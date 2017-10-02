Skye Bank Charges Students On Savings Culture, Diligence

Skye Bank Charges Students On Savings Culture, DiligenceBusiness, Education, News Update October 2, 2017 No Comments
Skye Bank Plc has charged the Nigerian child to imbibe the savings culture early in life of to secure their future.
This was just as the Bank demonstrated its commitment to the development of the education recognised winners of its Skye Rainbow Essay Competition across the country and presented them with state-of-the-art educational tablets.
The competition, which officially kicked off in the first week of April with call for entries across the six geopolitical zones of the country, saw 21 pupils emerge winners.
Speaking at the presentation of awards in Lagos on Sunday, the Executive Director, Technology and Services, Skye Bank Plc, Innocent Ike, appreciated the children for believing in the Bank and for taking up the challenge of going through the essay process.
Ike said as a bank, “we believe in promoting excellence and we are happy that you have taken the challenge of going through the rigors of the competition by applying your thinking and expressing yourself, as best as you could”.
The ED congratulated the winners: Ajayi Samuel, Chiemeta Pascal and Chukwuebuka Michael – and commended them for demonstrating unusual strength and brilliance.
He also thanked their parents and teachers for standing by them till they emerged winners in the competition.
Ike then charged and encouraged the winners and their colleagues who accompanied them to the award presentation ceremony to start saving early as this will show they have plans for their future, noting: “As one of the largest retail banks in the country, we encourage savings.”
On what motivated the competition, the top banker stated that the competition’s overall goal is to develop in the Nigerian child in terms of creativity, good presentation skills and proper use of English as a medium of communication.
Also, it is intended to inculcate in the Nigerian child a culture of appreciation for the positive parental influence over their lives in shaping their destiny.
When asked how he feels about being one of the winners of the competition, Samuel Ajayi, a student of Caleb International College, Magodo, Lagos State and the overall winner of the competition, said: “I’m very happy.
“It makes me feel good and it makes my parents proud and this has begun a good race in my life.
“My family and my friends will be happy with me.
“I will tell my friends that it is an amazing thing and I will like them to open a Skye Rainbow account with Skye Bank and take part in this competition in the future.”
Ajayi Ololade, the mother of Samuel Ajayi, said she was very happy on hearing the news of her son’s emergence as a winner in the competition.
She said: “All my children have Rainbow account.
“I opened the account for Samuel when he was three years old.
“Now he is 12 years old.
“I set up a standing order instruction which has been making it easy for me to have funds whenever I need money for his education.
“The Bank’s new Digital banking Solution, SkyeXperience, makes it even easier to set-up standing instructions.”
Adeleke Samuel Olumeto, a teacher with Caleb International College, said: “I feel excited.
“I feel on top of the world.
“In fact, I am the one winning.”
Olumeto commended the bank, adding: “You really rule the Skye.
“And this explains the depth of your love for the younger generation, which is the best anybody can do for them.”
On his part, the Directorate head, Lagos Business, Skye Bank Plc, Segun Opeke, in a closing remark, commended the children for their achievements and challenged them to strive for excellence in all they do.
“We are proud of you and we hope that as your future unfolds, we will hear more about you,” Opeke added.
The winners were later taken round on a tour of the operations and processes within a financial institution, where they were taught a few things about how a bank functions.
They were able to role play as bankers in customer service, bank tellering, credit and relationship management.
Skye Bank is committed to the support of efforts aimed at improving the welfare of children.
This commitment is expressed in the various financial solutions and inclusion initiatives undertaken by the bank, including the Skye Rainbow savings account, which promotes good savings culture among children.
Skye Bank is Nigeria’s leading retail bank with wide-ranging electronic solutions promoting consumer lifestyle and e-commerce experience for its customers.
Leave a comment